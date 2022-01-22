The Wolf Administration has announce new school safety grants to schools across the state, including a grant to Athens Area School District.
The awarded funds are from the state Department of Education Safe School Targeted Grants, a competitive grant program designed to reduce unnecessary student disciplinary actions, enhance anti-violence efforts between schools and communities, and promote a safe environment for productivity and learning. Athens Area School District was awarded $43,860 to be used toward paying for school resource officers in the district.
“We know that students learn best when they’re healthy, supported, and safe, and these grants ensure that schools can create and uphold a space that is conducive to learning,” said Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “The resources and supplies provided through these grants reduce anxiety and administrative burden, and help schools focus on their mission—educating and preparing learners for future success.”
The Department of Education awarded $8 million to 303 schools in this round of grants with four categories: equipment, programs, school police officers, and school resource officers. The department has awarded $40 million in Safe Schools Targeted Grants since 2015.
