ATHENS — An Athens Boy Scout obtained the prestigious Eagle Scout Award for his hard work over the course of his Scout tenure.
Troop 4018 member Nathan Wales received the award in a ceremony on Aug. 7. He earned 87 merit badges and led community youth in designing and building a Lego model of the Spalding Memorial Library.
“I wanted young people to know what a great historical treasure we have in the library,” Wales said. “It is on the National Registry of Historic Places. Ms. Jessica White was thrilled when I proposed the project because the library Lego Club is one of the most popular youth events the library hosts.”
Eagle Scout candidates must earn 21 merit badges and finish a community, church or synagogue-related service project to earn the rank. Wales is one of around 6% of all Boy Scouts who attain the Eagle rank, according to Scoutmaster Greg Hughey. The troop is chartered by Sayre Christian Church.
Wales is a tenth grade homeschool student and is currently taking online college courses at Mansfield University. The newly declared Eagle Scout is the son of Andrew and Kristan Wales of Athens. He is a member of Bethany Christian Fellowship. Wales is also an active member of Journey Fitness in Sayre, and he competes in Spartan athletic events.
The Court of Honor was attended by his family members, friends and fellow Troop 4018 scouts. During the ceremony, state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) presented Wales with a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives recognizing his commitment to the Boy Scouts of America.
“Scouting is much more than just ascribing to an oath and a law. It is about living by them. It is about learning, doing, and serving,” said guest speaker, Larry Davis.
He is a family friend and Eagle alumni who stated that the Eagle rank is a milestone that stays with the recipient throughout their lives.
During Wales’ acceptance speech, the new Eagle Scout presented an exercise to those in attendance.
“Raise your hand as high as you can. Now raise it higher,” Wales proposed. “This exercise is to demonstrate that you are capable of achieving more than you think is possible. Someone once said that “life begins outside of our comfort zone.’”
Scouting challenges helped him learn to press beyond his limits to achieve more than he thought possible, Wales stated. He encouraged his fellow scouts to persevere to complete their own Eagle journey.
