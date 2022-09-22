Athens child with special needs earns Disney World trip

ATHENS — An Athens child with special needs gained the unique opportunity to visit a major theme park in Florida.
Devin Dawson was able to go on a recent trip to Walt Disney World thanks to the efforts of the nonprofit, Sunshine Foundation. He has low functioning autism, which can cause limited social skills and verbal communication.
“Devin enjoyed the theme parks. He loved the rides and the “its a small world” ride the most,” said his mother, Susan. “His favorite was Animal Kingdom and all their animal-based rides. Although he didn’t get to go on the safari because of inclement weather, he enjoyed the sightseeing, water rides and the animals that he did get to see.”
She thanked the foundation for giving Devin the chance to visit the parks, which was a dream come true for him.
“The trip gave him so much joy and we plan on going back someday to do the safari,” she said.
Sunshine Foundation provides a “Dream Come True for children that may not qualify for other wish-granting organizations that require a life-threatening or critical diagnosis,” according to the nonprofit. It relies on donations from individuals and corporations to make the trips happen. Children that the nonprofit helps includes those with life-long chronic illnesses and conditions such as spina bifida, cerebral palsy, severe low functioning autism, Down syndrome and many others.
“The most common dream is to visit Disney World, Legoland, SeaWorld and Universal Studios while staying at the Sunshine Foundation Dream Village near Disney,” according to the nonprofit. It also provides shopping sprees, computers and iPads to children, as well as opportunities to meet celebrities.
Dawson’s was made possible with the support of the WAWA Foundation, Abe’s Hot Dog Stand and multiple other donors on the foundation’s website at www.adoptadream.org.
