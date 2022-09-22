Athens child with special needs earns Disney World trip

Devin Dawson enjoyed his trip at Walt Disney World, which was facilitated by the Sunshine Foundation.

 Photo provided by Sunshine Foundation

ATHENS — An Athens child with special needs gained the unique opportunity to visit a major theme park in Florida.

Devin Dawson was able to go on a recent trip to Walt Disney World thanks to the efforts of the nonprofit, Sunshine Foundation. He has low functioning autism, which can cause limited social skills and verbal communication.

