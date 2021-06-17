On Friday May 28th, the Athens FFA celebrated a year of achievements, despite a nontraditional year due to the COVID pandemic.
While students weren’t able to participate in some state and county-wide FFA events, there were other opportunities to stay involved. One example was the State FFA “All In” virtual conference in the spring. Another example was hosting a National FFA officer for a visit and workshop via Zoom in February. Amidst all of the changes of the 2020-2021 school year, the Athens FFA stayed involved and active.
Different achievements celebrated at the FFA Awards Banquet included students winning their Greenhand and Chapter FFA degrees. Students from both the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 year were recognized since the 2020 FFA Banquet was cancelled due to virtual learning last spring. Additionally, 10 students earned their Keystone Degree, which is the highest award an FFA member can earn in the state of Pennsylvania.
Students were also able to participate in state level Career Development Events and Leadership Development Events online during the month of May. Students’ achievements are listed below:
Lexi Harnish placed third in the state for Senior Prepared Public Speaking and was named the Northern Region Star for her SAE in Agricultural Placement. She was one of four students in the state who earned this title.
The Ag Sales team placed first in the state and will go to National FFA Convention. The Ag Sales team is comprised of Alexandra Ayres, EmmaLou Brown, Laceylynn Isham, and Kaitlin Kisner. EmmaLou Brown placed second in the state individually
The Dairy Judging team placed second in the state and will go to the Big E, which is a competition between the northeastern states of the U.S. The Dairy Judging team is comprised of Sela Beeman, Simon Beeman, Curtis Kellogg, and Charity Wampole.
The Livestock Judging team placed fifth in the state and is composed of Raegan Braund, Shelby Bruce, Lexi Harnish, and Luke Romberger. Raegan Braund was also selected as one of eight students from across the state to serve on the Nominating Committee for the 2021-2022 State Officer Team.
Athens FFA Students were able to celebrate these successes at the 92nd Annual Pennsylvania FFA Convention hosted by Tyrone Area High School on June 11.
