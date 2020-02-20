ATHENS — A resolution supporting Pennsylvania’s latest efforts at charter school reform was unanimously approved by the Athens School Board Tuesday.
Last week, Superintendent Craig Stage stressed the need for reforms, saying the district has recorded a 12% increase in charter school costs over the years despite reducing the number of charter students in the district through its own online academy.
The resolution, which has been promoted by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, points out that the funding formula, which is based on the school district’s expenses rather than the actual cost to educate each child, results in “drastic overpayments” to charter schools.
“These discrepancies in tuition rates for regular education students can vary by almost $13,000 per student and by $39,000 for special education students,” the resolution stated, adding that the funding formula hasn’t been updated in 23 years.
Athens’ costs range from $14,500 to $28,000 per student per year, according to Stage.
Stage noted last week the importance of the resolution with the school district moving forward with its budgeting process for the 2020-2021 school year.
“Understand that a significant portion of those funds are unavailable for us to provide equitable education to all students in our district based upon some of these cyber charter school tuition rates,” he added.
No comments were made with the passing of Tuesday’s resolution.
