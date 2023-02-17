Athens Harlan Rowe Science Olympiad captures second place in final invitational of season

Members of the Harlan Rowe Science Olympiad team. Front row from left: Victoria Gao and Jennavieve Andrus. Second row from left: Chris Braley, Brian Gao, Aryan Gaur, Andrew DeForest, and Rylee Morrow. Third row from left: Grace Hall, Wilson Kinsman, Jayden Washington, and Isaac Roy. Fourth row from left: Celeus Gigee, Carly Leonard, Jace Olsyn, and Caroline Johnson. Fifth row from left: Gavin Ross, Magnus Wakely, Marybelle Hollingsead, and Jordan Lattimer. Sixth row from left: Aurora Wright, Lilli Miller, and Katyayini Kinthala.

 Photo Provided

On Saturday, February 11th, Athens Area School District’s Harlan Rowe Science Olympiad team traveled to Mechanicsburg, PA for the fifth annual Eagle Invitational. Thirty-six teams participated in the competition. Harlan Rowe earned second place overall.

Students competed in 23 events, and two trial events created specifically for the Eagle Invitational. In one event, called Storm the Castle, students use a trebuchet built to precise standards before the event to launch a projectile at a castle-shaped target. The device uses only the energy from a falling counterweight to shoot the projectile. Teams are scored on accuracy and distance. Harlan Rowe’s first-place Storm the Castle score was 2,600 points, 650 more than the second-place team.