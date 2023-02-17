Athens Harlan Rowe Science Olympiad captures second place in final invitational of season

On Saturday, February 11th, Athens Area School District’s Harlan Rowe Science Olympiad team traveled to Mechanicsburg, PA for the fifth annual Eagle Invitational. Thirty-six teams participated in the competition. Harlan Rowe earned second place overall.
Students competed in 23 events, and two trial events created specifically for the Eagle Invitational. In one event, called Storm the Castle, students use a trebuchet built to precise standards before the event to launch a projectile at a castle-shaped target. The device uses only the energy from a falling counterweight to shoot the projectile. Teams are scored on accuracy and distance. Harlan Rowe’s first-place Storm the Castle score was 2,600 points, 650 more than the second-place team.
The Eagle Invitational is the final competition of the initial part of the season. Now the team moves on to Regionals, which will determine which teams will compete at the State Competition later. Congratulations to the following student medalists for their individual event placements:
Crime Busters — Grace Hall, Jennavieve Andrus
Dynamic Planet — Celeus Gigee, Victoria Gao
Meteorology — Isaac Roy, Victoria Gao
Rocks and Minerals — Carly Leonard, Victoria Gao
Sounds of Music — Aryan Gaur, Brian Tang
Storm the Castle — Jayden Washington, Wilson Kinsman
Forestry — Carly Leonard, Celeus Gigee
Green Generation — Andrew DeForest, Brian Tang
Roller Coaster — Isaac Roy, Jayden Washington
Wheeled Vehicle — Christopher Braley, Grace Hall
Bridge — Andrew DeForest, Celeus Gigee
Can’t Judge a Powder — Grace Hall, Jennavieve Andrus
Solar System — Isaac Roy, Victoria Gao
Bio Process Lab — Andrew DeForest, Aryan Gaur
Fast Facts — Andrew DeForest, Katyayini Kinthala
Flight — Carly Leonard, Caroline Johnson
Roller Coaster — Gavin Ross, Lilli Miller
Disease Detectives — Brian Tang, Christopher Braley
Forestry — Aurora Wright, Jace Olsyn
