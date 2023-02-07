Athens Harlan Rowe Science Olympiad Team places second at Springhouse Invitational

Front row (L to R): Caroline Johnson, Aurora Wright, Katyayini Kinthala, Jennavieve Andrus, Victoria Gao, Carly Leonard, Marybelle Hollingsead, Lilli Miller; back row (L to R): Chris Braley, Wilson Kinsman, Gavin Ross, Isaac Roy, Jayden Washington, Jace Olsyn, Brian Tang, Magnus Wakely, Aryan Gaur, Andrew DeForest, Grace Hall, Rylee Morrow, Jordan Lattimer.

 Photo Provided

Athens Area School District’s Harlan Rowe Science Olympiad Team traveled to Allentown to participate in the third annual Springhouse Middle School Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 4. The team placed second overall, falling only three points away from the first place team’s score.

Students performed well individually and everyone earned at least one medal. Harlan Rowe took first place in ten of the 23 events offered at the invitational. They earned a personal best score in the Bridge event, which requires students to build a bridge out of wood to exact specifications and then use it to bear increasingly heavy loads.