Athens Harlan Rowe Science Olympiad Team places second at Springhouse Invitational

Athens Area School District’s Harlan Rowe Science Olympiad Team traveled to Allentown to participate in the third annual Springhouse Middle School Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 4. The team placed second overall, falling only three points away from the first place team’s score.
Students performed well individually and everyone earned at least one medal. Harlan Rowe took first place in ten of the 23 events offered at the invitational. They earned a personal best score in the Bridge event, which requires students to build a bridge out of wood to exact specifications and then use it to bear increasingly heavy loads.
Students that participated in the Anatomy and Physiology event were able to visit the Bodyworks display on the day prior to competition. The team will compete this weekend in the final invitational before regional competitions begin.
Congratulations to the following students:
1st Place:
- Bio Process Lab — Andrew DeForest, Aryan Gaur
- Crime Busters — Grace Hall, Marybelle Hollingsead
- Dynamic Planet — Christopher Braley, Victoria Gao
- Experimental Design — Katyayini Kinthala, Rylee Morrow, Victoria Gao
- Flight — Carly Leonard, Caroline Johnson
- Meteorology — Jayden Washington, Victoria Gao
- Rocks and Minerals — Carly Leonard, Victoria Gao
- Solar System — Isaac Roy, Victoria Gao
- Sounds of Music — Aryan Gaur, Brian Tang
- Storm the Castle — Jayden Washington, Wilson Kinsman
2nd Place:
- Bridge — Andrew DeForest, Katyayini Kinthala
- Crime Busters — Jennavieve Andrus, Lilli Miller
- Forestry — Andrew DeForest, Carly Leonard
3rd Place:
- Can’t Judge a Powder — Grace Hall, Marybelle Hollingsead
- Crave the Wave — Brian Tang, Christopher Braley
- Flight — Jordan Lattimer, Magnus Wakely
- Green Generation — Andrew DeForest, Brian Tang
- Roller Coaster — Isaac Roy, Jayden Washington
- Wheeled Vehicle — Christopher Braley, Grace Hall
4th Place:
- Can’t Judge a Powder — Jennavieve Andrus, Jordan Lattimer
- Disease Detectives — Brian Tang, Christopher Braley
- Fast Facts — Andrew DeForest, Aryan Gaur
5th Place:
- Codebusters — Isaac Roy, Katyayini Kinthala, Victoria Gao
- Road Scholar — Caroline Johnson, Grace Hall
6th Place:
- Anatomy and Physiology — Katyayini Kinthala, Rylee Morrow
- Roller Coaster — Gavin Ross, Lilli Miller
- Solar System — Jace Olsyn, Lilli Miller
7th Place:
- Anatomy and Physiology — Jennavieve Andrus
- Fast Facts — Aurora Wright, Jordan Lattimer
- Forestry — Aurora Wright, Jace Olsyn
- Green Generation — Aurora Wright, Jace Olsyn
8th Place:
- Rocks and Minerals — Gavin Ross, Jordan Lattimer
- Write It Do It — Katyayini Kinthala
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.