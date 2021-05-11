ATHENS — After the tragic passing of an Athens High School student, the school district has planned an assembly entitled “You Are Never Alone” to help students and families.
The assembly will cover topics including warning signs, self care, healthy connections, caring for others, tools and tips and resources. There will also be a question-and-answer session.
“We have had an extremely difficult year as we navigate through uncharted territory. Along with experiencing successes we have experienced several tragedies and events that have had a profound impact on our students’ social, emotional, and mental well-being,” Athens High School Principal Corey Mosher said in a press release.
“It is important to us that we educate and help our students and community understand the topics of warning signs, self-care, healthy connections, caring for others, and resources available to us when we are struggling or see someone else struggling,” Mosher added.
The student assembly will be held during the day on Wednesday with 9th and 10th graders from 1 to 2 p.m. and 11th and 12th graders from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m.
The high school will then welcome parents and community members for an assembly from 6 to 8 p.m to talk about the same topics. There will also be a question-and-answer session during the evening event.
The flyer for the event provides some resources for students and parents:
- Safe 2 Say: (844) 723-2729
- Mental Health Bradford County Crisis: (570) 265-1760 or (800) 588-1828
- Northern Tier Counseling: (570) 265-0100
- Helplines Concern Crisis: (877) 724-7142 or (570) 268-3073 (After hours: (800) 448-4663)
- Warmline Helpline: (570) 637-5964
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.