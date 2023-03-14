The Athens High School Science Olympiad team participated in the Northeast Pennsylvania Regional Competition on Wednesday, March 8th at Penn State Wilkes Barre campus. Athens High earned first place overall out of 22 teams and will advance to the Pennsylvania State Science Olympiad Competition in April.
Both the Athens Area High School and Harlan Rowe team had top finishes at Regionals in their respective divisions. It was the first time both teams have had a first place finish at Regionals. Athens High School students medaled in 21 of the 23 events and earned nine first place medals.
The Pennsylvania State Science Olympiad Competition will take place April 22nd at Penn State Altoona.
Congratulations to the following students:
1st Place:
- Ronel Ankam and Aislynn Thomas
- Caleb Platukis and Myles Kocsis
- Darius Hall and Catherine Tang
- Ronel Ankam and Myles Kocsis
- Jacob Hovan and Darius Hall
- Maryrose Bertsch and Myles Kocsis
- Ethan Denlinger and Cyril Gigee
- Caleb Platukis and Myles Kocsis
- NyAnna Beeman and Katie Gorman.
2nd Place:
- NyAnna Beeman, Jacob Hovan, and Catherine Tang
- - Katie Gorman and Ronel Ankam
- NyAnna Beeman, Christopher DeForest, and Katie Gorman
- - Katie Gorman and Maryrose Bertsch
- - Cyril Gigee and Maryrose Bertsch
- — NyAnna Beeman and Myles Kocsis
- Christopher DeForest and Ethan Denlinger.
3rd Place:
- - Christopher DeForest and Jacob Hovan
- - Braelynn Wood and Maryrose Bertsch
- - Darius Hall and Jacob Hovan
- - Darius Hall and Catherine Tang.
4th Place:
Cell Biology- Ethan Denlinger and Darius Hall.
