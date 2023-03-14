Athens Area High School Science Olympiad Earns First Place at Regional Competition

Pictured( from left to right) Bottom Row: Catherine Tang, Katie Gorman, Pierce Oldroyd, Darius Hall, Catherine Lamb, and Cyril Gigee Top Row: Maryrose Bertsch, Aislynn Thomas, Braelynn Wood,NyAnna Beeman, Chris DeForest, Ethan Denlinger, Dave Moyer- State Science Olympiad Director, Myles Kocsis, Ronel Ankam, Adam Hall, Jacob Hovan, Caleb Platukis, Head Coach Sarah DeForest Not pictured: Elizabeth Denlinger, Grace Lamb, Isabella Steckel, and Ethan Talada

 Photo provided

The Athens High School Science Olympiad team participated in the Northeast Pennsylvania Regional Competition on Wednesday, March 8th at Penn State Wilkes Barre campus. Athens High earned first place overall out of 22 teams and will advance to the Pennsylvania State Science Olympiad Competition in April.

Both the Athens Area High School and Harlan Rowe team had top finishes at Regionals in their respective divisions. It was the first time both teams have had a first place finish at Regionals. Athens High School students medaled in 21 of the 23 events and earned nine first place medals.