Athens man arrested after report of shots fired in Sayre

SAYRE BOROUGH — An Athens man is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $200,000 bail after Sayre Borough police responded to a report of shots fired around 9:15 p.m. Christmas day.
Lance Eugene Gesford, 36, had fired a pistol at a car parked at the undisclosed Sayre Borough home before aiming above the roof and firing again, according to the affidavit of probable cause released Friday. Police said a boy inside the home saw Gesford fire the shots. Investigators later found two 9mm shell casings in the roadway, a bullet lodged in between the car door and door jamb, and a shattered front passenger side window.
Police said Gesford had been visiting the home earlier in the day when an argument started between him, the homeowner, and another victim. The victims told police that Gesford threatened to “light this place up” before leaving in his gray Dodge pickup truck, and that he had made numerous threats “to burn their house down with them in it” in the past. He fired the shots after returning to the home a short time after, but had left the scene before police could respond. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
Police noted that Gesford was not allowed to possess a firearm due to a previous felony convictions for burglary in New York state.
Gesford faces the felony charge of possession of firearm prohibited, three misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, three misdemeanor counts of simple assault, misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct engage in fighting.
Gesford was arraigned Friday morning before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley and sent to the county jail, where he was unable to post bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 14.
