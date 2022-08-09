ATHENS BOROUGH — An Athens man faces felony sexual assault and child pornography charges for allegedly abusing and taking explicit photos of children.
Benjamin Richar Wheeler, 27, sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl and took photos and videos of the assaults at a residence on East Fredrick Street, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Wheeler also took videos and photos depicting sex acts between the victim and a 10-year-old boy.
The victim’s mother saw the images on Wheeler’s phone on Aug. 6 and reported it to police, according to court documents. Wheeler was questioned at state police’s Towanda barracks. He confessed to abusing the victim for about a year and admitted to taking the explicit photos and videos. He also obtained child pornography online and swapped photos depicting the child sex acts with others online, police said.
Wheeler faces charges that include felony deviate sexual intercourse with a child, felony sexual assault, misdemeanor indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, two counts of felony dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts and two counts of felony child pornography
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $500,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
