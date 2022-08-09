ATHENS BOROUGH — An Athens man faces felony sexual assault and child pornography charges for allegedly abusing and taking explicit photos of children.

Benjamin Richar Wheeler, 27, sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl and took photos and videos of the assaults at a residence on East Fredrick Street, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Wheeler also took videos and photos depicting sex acts between the victim and a 10-year-old boy.

