TOWANDA BOROUGH — An Athens man plead guilty in Bradford County Court for charges relating to a high-speed chase that looped around the New York and Pennsylvania border that occurred on Feb. 6.
On Monday, 28-year-old Maxwell Harvey-Sampson plead guilty to one count of fleeing and eluding a police officer that was graded as a misdemeanor of the second degree.
The judge addressed Harvey-Sampson’s mental health and made sure that he knew what he was doing before making his plea and he indicated that he knew, according to Bradford County Assistant District Attorney James Nasatka.
The charges stem from an incident in Owego, New York when Harvey-Sampson almost hit a police car head-on near the intersection of Temple Street on North Avenue.
Owego police said they pulled his car over, but he took off and was speeding up to 100 MPH, which led to a pursuit from police in Owego, Waverly, Sayre, the New York State Police and the Pennsylvania State Police.
He ran through over 20 stop signs and multiple solid red traffic lights during the pursuit and he nearly rammed into a car on West Lockhart Street in Sayre Borough, according to the police report.
The pursuit went through Athens Borough, Sayre Borough, Athens Township and down North Main Street through Athens Borough a second time at about 80 MPH in a 35 MPH zone, said police.
He proceeded to cross the border into New York and as he turned left onto a street in Waverly, he rammed into a police car and caused both vehicles to go into a snowbank.
Police said that he locked his car doors, refused to exit and was forcibly removed from the car. He continued to resist arrest, which led to him being tasered by an Owego police officer.
He appeared to be in an “altered state of mind” and due to being tasered and having an “altered level of consciousness” he was brought to the emergency room at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, according to authorities.
The probation department will now contact Harvey-Sampson and prepare a pre-sentence investigation report and then he will appear fro sentencing at a later date, Nasatka confirmed.
