ATHENS BOROUGH – When George Washington was president … the Athens Masons were there.
When the West was a wilderness and more than a decade before Abraham Lincoln’s birth … the Athens Masons were there.
And long, long before we had computers, phones, cars, trains or electric lights … the Athens Masons were there.
Rural Amity Lodge No. 70 of the Freemasons, or “Masons,” based in Athens, was established July 6, 1796, and this year is marking its 225th anniversary. Last Saturday, the lodge celebrated that milestone with a picnic dinner on the Athens United Methodist Church lawn, the event including visits by state-level officials, a Swiss-steak meal, presentations and introductions, music, gifts, and friendship and visiting. The lodge’s charter, written in elegant 1700s script, stood on display in a corner of the tent.
“I think it’s tremendous! I really do,” Right Worshipful Grand Master Thomas Gamon IV said of the anniversary. Gamon is the head of Freemasonry in Pennsylvania. Many lodges have 100-year anniversaries, he said. But 225 – “It’s just absolutely amazing!”
Dave McGuigan shared his enthusiasm. “It’s an amazing feat to be doing this here in the middle of God’s country,” he declared. McGuigan, from the Warren Center area, is district deputy grand master of Masonic District 16, or head of the local district of lodges.
Freemasonry is a fraternal organization with roots in stone-worker guilds of the Middle Ages. According to the state organization’s website, www.pagrandlodge,org, it is “the oldest, largest and most widely known fraternal organization in the world.” Although it includes biblical and spiritual elements, the site explains it is not a religion. Members are men at least 18 years old “of good moral character,” who “believe in a Supreme Being.” Masons also support charitable projects.
Freemasonry is important “because it teaches values, good values to men,” Lodge 70 Worshipful Master Jerry Montgomery commented. A “worshipful master” is the leader of a lodge.
Besides Gamon, special guests at the celebration included other members of the state-level lodge; worshipful masters from neighboring lodges; past worshipful masters; members of Rural Amity Lodge; and wives and guests.
Walt VanFleet, a Mason for more than 60 years, received a certificate and special recognition for his upcoming 100th birthday. “Well, it’s good fellowship,” he said of the Masons. The Athens resident is also a World War II veteran, having served in the South Pacific in the Army Signal Corps.
VanFleet was worshipful master of Rural Amity Lodge in 1971. With a laugh, he told of the first time he stood in front to lead a meeting. “Well, I’ll never forget.” He thought: “What the heck are you doing up here?”
Rural Amity Lodge celebrated its 175th anniversary while he was in office with a dinner at the Ingersoll-Rand hall. “We had a big dinner up there.”
Wearing his Masonic ring, VanFleet attended the dinner with his wife of 74 years, Jane.
Sitting across the table from them was William S. Murphy of Milan, the lodge’s oldest past master, or former worshipful master, with his wife, Beverly. He received a pin for 60 years’ service to Freemasonry. He was worshipful master in 1969.
“I thought it was super!” Murphy said of the celebration. “You don’t get a chance to talk and shake hands with the grand master” very often, he noted. “This was a special occasion for me.”
Freemasonry is special to him. “I think it’s made me a better person in many ways,” he said. “The friends that you make are quality people.”
In his speech, Gamon said he’d missed seeing other Masons during COVID. But “our fraternity set the example for how to overcome obstacles and challenges,” he remarked.
“It’s amazing to imagine that Rural Amity Lodge was charted July 6, 1796, when Brother George Washington was still president,” he said. That was two years before the Mississippi Territory was organized, Napoleon landed in Egypt, and Edward Jenner published his work on smallpox.
“I wish to congratulate each and every one of you for being part of an outstanding lodge.” He was sure the lodge’s founders would be proud.
“Our world needs Freemasonry now more than ever,” the right worshipful grand master stated, saying he challenges every Mason in the state to bring in one good new member. Quality is more important than quantity, he believes. Supporting Freemasonry is like building a house: “You have to do it one brick at a time.”
He encouraged all to perform acts of kindness and show what it means to be a Mason and to help one another in times of trouble. “We are here to support them in any way possible.”
Before his remarks, McGuigan asked guests to stand and stretch. Then, he said he and Gamon had made a bet over whether McGuigan could get a standing ovation. He’d just won. Gamon handed him the cash.
McGuigan introduced several officers and presented Gamon a copy of the introductory District 16 newsletter. Among other gifts exchanged between officers was one of Gamon’s own personal medallions, which he gave to the lodge. The medallion bears symbols representing firefighters (Gamon himself is a firefighter) and Freemasonry. Each guest received an eagle-and-Masonic emblem pin and 225th anniversary 2-foot ruler, representing one of the symbols of Freemasonry. Women also received a tree pin from Gamon’s wife, Cheryl.
A written history provided by the lodge, including a copy of the charter and some history of the region, lists the Rural Amity’s founding members as Arnold Colt, worshipful master; Stephen Hopkins, senior warden; and Ira Stephens, junior warden. The original charter said the lodge would be “at Tioga Point in the County of Luzerne. …” The history explains Athens was once part of Luzerne County.
Bradford County, it explains, was formed in 1812 and named in honor of William Bradford, a Mason himself who served as attorney general of Pennsylvania, justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and second attorney general of the United States in President George Washington’s Cabinet.
Montgomery welcomed guests, and Dr. Sidney Ranck offered the invocation and benediction. Kevin Baker of Sayre sang patriotic selections after the program. The United Methodist Church served the dinner.
Before saying the final prayer, Ranck noted a false rumor was going around – that 225 years ago, he delivered Walt VanFleet. Guests broke out in laughter.
