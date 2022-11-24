LATHAM, N.Y. — Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, recently announced the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Paula Umber from Athens, assigned to the 827th Engineer Company, received a promotion Oct. 15 to the rank of sergeant.
Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential.
These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified Soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber Citizen Soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.
The New York National Guard (New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs) is the state’s executive agency responsible to the Governor for managing New York’s Military Forces, which consists of nearly 20,000 members of the New York Army National Guard, the New York Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard.
