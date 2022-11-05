ATHENS — The Athens Township Police Department is investigating an attempted theft at Fulmer Brothers Tire around 6:48 a.m. Wednesday. The business is located at 2034 Elmira Street.
An employee arrived at work that morning to see an unknown man in dark clothing using a cutting device to try and remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in the back of the business.
The unknown man fled on foot. He’s described as tall and thin with dark clothing and pants with a white stripe down the side.
Anyone with information or residential security footage from the area should contact the Athens Township Police Department at (570) 888-2200, or Officer Thomas VanFleet at tvanfleet@athenstownship.org. All information received will remain confidential.
