Lynch Bustin was awarded $1,925 for supplies to create outdoor paintable fitness activities and yoga poses to promote and support the physical and social-emotional well-being of students through movement. Harlan Rowe Middle School was awarded $1030 for VEX Robotics kits that will be used to promote coding, critical thinking, collaboration, creativity, and communication in its STEM and Tech-Ed middle school classrooms. These projects were funded by a grant from the Tioga Tae Kwon Do Academic Fund of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, made possible by generous donors since 2003. The Athens Area School District thanked Paul and Amanda Mittan, and all the donors who contributed to the TTKD-AEP.