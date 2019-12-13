Lynch Bustin was awarded $1,925 for supplies to create outdoor paintable fitness activities and yoga poses to promote and support the physical and social-emotional well-being of students through movement. Harlan Rowe Middle School was awarded $1030 for VEX Robotics kits that will be used to promote coding, critical thinking, collaboration, creativity, and communication in its STEM and Tech-Ed middle school classrooms. These projects were funded by a grant from the Tioga Tae Kwon Do Academic Fund of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, made possible by generous donors since 2003. The Athens Area School District thanked Paul and Amanda Mittan, and all the donors who contributed to the TTKD-AEP.
Athens receives grants from the Tioga Tae Kwon Do Academic Excellence Program
- FOR THE REVIEW
-
Latest News
- SADD and Guthrie unite to bring awareness of distracted driving
- BC Commissioners set date to take broadband plan to Washington
- AG Shapiro: Chesapeake and Anadarko will pay
- 'Shop early': US Christmas trees supplies tight, prices up
- Shooting leaves teen dead, 2 wounded in York
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Ronald K. Karge, 79
- Tina Marie (Rovenolt) Mast, 58
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
-
Dec 13
-
Dec 14
-
Dec 15
-
Dec 15
-
Dec 15
-
Dec 15
-
Dec 17
-
Dec 17
-
Dec 18
-
Dec 19
-
Dec 20
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.