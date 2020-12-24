ATHENS BOROUGH – When Dawn and Chris Krug moved into their new home on Edward Street in February 2019, Dawn felt inclined to line the street with luminary bags at Christmastime just as her grandparents used to do when she grew up down the street from them in New Jersey.
The couple tossed the idea around up until Christmas Eve arrived in Athens last year and they purchased 100 paper luminaries as part of their first attempt to recreate the scene she loved as a child.
“I give so much credit for all those eras where things were so much harder,” Dawn said, “When I was a kid, they used paper bags, sand, and candles. You’d put the candle in the bag and light it, and hope you don’t set the whole neighborhood on fire.”
Little did Dawn know that she had reanimated an Edward Street tradition using LED candles and cat litter.
“I was sharing the bags with a neighbor and she said to me, “Dawn, do you realize the man who lived in your house used to do the luminaries 20 years ago for the neighborhood to surprise them at Christmastime?” she related.
Residents throughout town lit up with stories about helping Helen and Bird Sumner set up the luminaries when they were small children and looking forward to seeing them with their families each year.
The magic continued on Christmas Day when the Krugs found a note attached to one of the bags, thanking them for continuing his grandparent’s tradition.
Dawn was especially touched by the gesture but didn’t know the real meaning of it until a handwritten letter in the mail last month brought tears to her eyes:
“Last year, my son called me very excitedly and told me that there were luminaries on Edward Street. My son is Scott, who lives over on Locust Street and he’s the one who put the note on the bag for you.
My family sent me the newspaper clipping and chose me to write to you and tell you the history of the Edward Street luminaries.”
Sylvia Gray wrote that her parents, especially her father, were inspired by the luminary displays they saw while visiting Hawaii nearly 30 years ago.
Helen and Bird brought that inspiration home with them and lit the luminaries on Christmas Eve for years.
Fate grew stronger once Dawn realized that relatives of the Sumners who used to help them with the luminary bags lived a couple houses down, where a good friend of hers lives now.
One luminary bag was set up on each sidewalk square along one side of the street last year, and this time around, they’ll be set up so that they line the snowbanks on either side.
“We’re in such a tough time right now where people really just need a little bit more light in the world,” Dawn said, “This year, I invested in 200 plastic snowflake luminary bags knowing that we can recycle them year after year and that they’d hold up to weather better.”
She also got more LED candles so that the bags will appear even brighter.
“Ultimately, it’s going to turn into a fun Christmas tradition for the neighborhood,” Dawn said, “What we’re hoping to achieve is that it becomes more of a tradition with other people on South Main Street and in the Athens area. It would be so wonderful for more neighbors to join in since we’re in the historic district of town.”
Depending on the forecasted wind and rain, the plan is to display the luminary bags at 3p.m. today through Saturday. If deemed necessary, Dawn and her neighbors may have to come together to create imprints in the snow to stop the luminaries from flying away.
If Athens sees clear skies, the neighborhood is set to celebrate with Christmas carolers and hot chocolate tonight.
