ATHENS — The Athens Area School District’s winter sports athletes were recognized for their achievements this past season during Tuesday’s school board meeting.
“Thank you very much for the opportunity to recognize our outstanding student-athletes,” said Supervisor of Athletics and Youth Programs JB Sullivan as he started the presentation. “Athens had a great winter season this year.”
Sullivan went on to give an overview of each team’s accomplishments.
This was the second year Athens had a unified bocce ball team in the Northern Tier League, and the district saw a high level of participation this year.
“Bocce ball, the game itself, is played with four players on each end, but Athens had enough participation that we actually switched teams after each game because we had so many players,” said Sullivan. “We had over 16 kids on the team that would play.”
Sullivan went on to talk about the Athens swim teams.
“This year at districts, our boys team finished in third place and our girls team finished in fourth,” said Sullivan.
Sullivan noted that Teagan Williams finished within one second of the school record for both the 100 meter freestyle and 200 meter freestyle.
“I’m sure she’ll achieve that next year,” said Sullivan.
The district’s 400 meter free relay boys team — comprised of Chris DeForest, Ethan Denlinger, Ethan Hicks, and Ronel Ankam — finished in second.
“They were one spot away from qualifying for the state meet in Bucknell,” Sullivan said. “They did a great job.”
In girls basketball, Sullivan noted that the Athens team ended the season in second place in the large school NTL with a record of 17 wins and six losses.
“They won their first showdown playoff game, so they beat Northeast Bradford who is a very good team,” said Sullivan, “and then they lost a tough game to Towanda in the showdown finals and they lost a close game to Lewisburg in the district playoffs.”
In boys basketball, the Athens team ended the season with 21 wins and eight losses, also coming out second in the large school NTL.
“They beat a very good district champion Wyalusing team in the first round of the showdown playoffs, and then they beat Troy in the showdown finals in an overtime game at Sayre,” said Sullivan. “They won their first two district games, made the district finals, and played a good game at Mansfield University finishing district runner-up. Then they went to the Scranton CYC and beat Mid Valley for Athens first state playoff win in 60 years.”
Lastly, Sullivan talked about the boys and girls wrestling teams.
“Girls had some phenomenal results,” he said. “They were all over the state this year in their first year of competition. I thank the board for their foresight to start this program, because girls wrestling is now an emerging sport in PIAA.”
Sullivan noted that two of the wrestlers from Athens’ girls team will be continuing their wrestling career in college, as Raven McCarthy-Gardner signed to compete for East Stroudsburg University and Lacey Hinman — a co-op athlete from Troy High School — will wrestle for Elmira College.
Not only did they have a high school experience of wrestling, but it provided a college experience,” said Sullivan.
There have also been college signings on the boys side, as Kaden Setzer will be wrestling for Kent University and Gavin Bradley will wrestle at Castleton University.
Sullivan concluded by saying that many of the Athens wrestlers excel academically as well as athletically.
“We have 25 members of the boys and girls wrestling team total and out of those 25, 11 of them were on the all state — state — academic team,” Sullivan said. “They did tremendous not only on the mat, but in school. So they are a great representation of Athens.”
