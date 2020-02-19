Athens School Board welcomes new business manager

ATHENS — With a unanimous school board vote Tuesday, Brendon Hitchcock will be stepping in as the Athens Area School District’s new business manager near the end of March.
Previous Business Manager Laura Perry resigned from her position in November to seek employment with the Wellsboro Area School District, according to Superintendent Craig Stage, although she continued to work for Athens through January.
“We went through a pretty extensive and rigorous process to locate a business manager,” said Stage. “We were fortunate to find Mr. Hitchcock.”
Hitchcock has more than a decade of experience working in accounting, finance, marketing, and project management. Most recently, he worked with the Guthrie Clinic as a senior analyst with its finance decision support team, according to information provided by the district.
Hitchcock, who has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Binghamton University and a master’s degree in business, computers, and information technology from Bloomsburg University, said he was drawn to the position having come from a family of educators.
“I have always believed very deeply in the value of communities investing in education and felt it was a noble cause that I wanted to be a part of,” said Hitchcock.
He added, “I’m just really excited to get going and help the district continue to offer our students an opportunity to achieve their full potential.”
