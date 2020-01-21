Starting next school year, students of the Athens School District can expect to have 15 minutes added to their day.
Due to a collective staff bargaining agreement during last year, the early bird contract was approved and will go into effect from September 2020 to August 2025. The agreement will add 15 minutes to the work day of teachers and support staff in return for a cumulative pay increase of 2% over the next five years based off of salaries approved for the 2019-2020 year.
The Athens Area Education Association requested that the time be used for instruction. With that, 15 minutes has been added to each school day.
“We are working on that currently on how that will look,” Superintendent Craig Stage explained. “We will be working with our faculties and then educating our parents once we determine how to best use that time. Student centered first, how we meet the student needs is really where we want to focus that time and effort.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.