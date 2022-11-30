Athens Science Olympiad students have success at Cornell

Members of the Athens Area High School Science Olympiad team competed at the 2022 Cornell University Invitational on Saturday, Nov. 19. Athens students won medals in eight different events. Pictured above are: First row from left: Myles Kocsis, Pierce Oldroyd, Ronel Ankem, Adam Hall, Ethan Talada, Grace Lamb, Catherine Lamb, and EJ Denlinger. Second row from left: Lohith Kinthala, Cyril Gigee, MaryRose Bertsch, and NyAnna Beeman. Third row from left: Ethan Denlinger, Chris DeForest, Caleb Platukis, Jake Hovan, Mrs. Sara DeForest (head coach). Missing from photo: Aislynn Thomas, Braelynn Wood, Darius Hall, Izzabella Steckel, and Catherine Tang.

 Photo Provided

The Athens Area High School Science Olympiad students recently competed in the 2022 Cornell University Invitational.

A number of students brought home hardware in their respective events.