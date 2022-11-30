Athens Science Olympiad students have success at Cornell

The Athens Area High School Science Olympiad students recently competed in the 2022 Cornell University Invitational.
A number of students brought home hardware in their respective events.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 53F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 10:09 am
The Athens Area High School Science Olympiad students recently competed in the 2022 Cornell University Invitational.
A number of students brought home hardware in their respective events.
Medal winners were:
1st place: Pierce Oldroyd and Caleb Platukis (Scrambler)
4th place: Ethan Denlinger and Catherine Lamb (Forestry); Chris DeForest and Ethan Denlinger (Trajectory)
5th place: Myles Kocsis and Caleb Platukis (Astronomy)
6th place: Chris DeForest and Jake Hovan (Chemistry Lab); Ronel Ankam and Myles Kocsis (Dynamic Planet); Darius Hall and Caleb Platukis (Fermi Questions); Cyril Gigee and Darius Hall (Forestry); Darius Hall and Pierce Oldroyd (WiFi Lab)
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.