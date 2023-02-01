Athens Science Olympiad takes first place at North Pocono Invitational

The Athens Area High School Science Olympiad team competed in the North Pocono Invitational on Saturday. Members on the team are: bottom row from left: EJ Denlinger, Maryrose Bertsch, Catherine Tang, Katie Gorman, Catherine Lamb, Ronel Ankam, Cyril Gigee, Pierce Oldroyd, Lohith Kinthala, and Izabella Steckel. Top row from left: Aislynn Thomas, NyAnna Beeman, Braelynn Wood, Myles Kocsis, Ethan Denlinger, Caleb Platukis, Coach Sarah DeForest, Christopher DeForest, Jacob Hovan, Ethan Talada, Darius Hall, Grace Lamb, and Adam Hall

 Photo Provided

The Athens Area High School Science Olympiad team participated in the North Pocono Invitational at North Pocono High School on Saturday, January 28. The team brought home medals in 19 individual events and finished first overall.

Thirty-nine other teams were involved in the invitational. Coach Sarah DeForest oversaw the team’s performance. The Harlan Rowe Science Olympiad team will next compete for Athens at the Springhouse Invitational in Allentown on February 4th.