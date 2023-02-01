Athens Science Olympiad takes first place at North Pocono Invitational

The Athens Area High School Science Olympiad team participated in the North Pocono Invitational at North Pocono High School on Saturday, January 28. The team brought home medals in 19 individual events and finished first overall.
Thirty-nine other teams were involved in the invitational. Coach Sarah DeForest oversaw the team’s performance. The Harlan Rowe Science Olympiad team will next compete for Athens at the Springhouse Invitational in Allentown on February 4th.
Congratulations to the following students for earning individual event medals:
Chem Lab: Christopher DeForest and Jacob Hovan
Experimental Design: NyAnna Beeman, Christopher DeForest, and Katie Gorman
Flight: Adam Hall and Catherine Lamb
Forensics: Katie Gorman and Maryrose Bertsch
Rocks and Minerals: NyAnna Beeman and Myles Kocsis
WIFI Lab: Darius Hall and Catherine Tang
Disease Detectives: Katie Gorman and Ronel Ankam
Environmental Chemistry: Braelynn Wood and Maryrose Bertsch
It’s About Time: Darius Hall and Jacob Hovan
Remote Sensing: Caleb Platukis and Myles Kocsis
Scrambler: Caleb Platukis and Pierce Oldroyd
Flight: Myles Kocsis and Maryrose Bertsch
Anatomy: Aislynn Thomas and Ronel Ankam
Bridge: Cyril Gigee and Ronel Ankam
Cell Biology: Ethan Denlinger and Darius Hall
Forestry: Ethan Denlinger and Cyril Gigee
Trajectory: Christopher DeForest and Ethan Denlinger
Astronomy: Caleb Platukis and Myles Kocsis
Dynamic Planet: Myles Kocsis and Ronel Ankam
CodeBusters: NyAnna Beeman, Jacob Hovan, and Catherine Tang
Scrambler: EJ Denlinger and Grace Lamb
Athens Area High School takes first place at North Pocono Invitational
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.