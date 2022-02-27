ATHENS BOROUGH — A library in Athens has acquired an eye catching donation that was created for an Eagle Scout project.
Athens teen Nathan Wales created a Lego replica of the Spalding Memorial Library, which he showcased inside the building itself on Saturday. Wales is a member of Scout Troop 4018 and the creation served as his Eagle Scout project.
“Kids don’t come to the library a lot anymore, so I believe this would encourage them to visit more often,” he said.
The project started in August 2020 when he reached out to Youth Services Librarian Jessica White to discuss it.
“We were so excited by that idea,” said White. “Lego programs are a big hit at the library and I am always looking for new ways to get kids to come here.”
He designed it using an online program called Lego Digital Designer to create a digital model and blueprint. He proceeded to order hundreds of Lego bricks that looked like the red bricks and white pillars of the library. For the next step, he brought the Lego bricks to the library and assembled it with the help of other Scout members and local kids. Wales stated that it took roughly 60 to 80 hours to build the finished model.
“He got the younger kids involved in the building process and they were so excited,” she said. “When they come here and see the model, they will feel so proud that they helped.”
The Lego figures featured on the model include book characters like Frankenstein, Tarzan, Peter Pan and Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz.” His favorite figure he included was Gandalf from “The Lord of the Rings.” He even included a figure of himself on top of the replica library working on its construction. Victorian era figures are also featured to represent the time period that the original library was constructed.
“I thought [these figures] would encourage kids to see the characters that they could meet in the library through all of the books here,” said Wales.
The project had a cost of around $1,000 for its various parts and figures. Wales also donated multiple Legos sets and $162 to the library.
“The idea is pretty original for an Eagle Scout project,” said Greg Hughey, the Scout master for Troop 4018.
He discussed how an Eagle Scout project takes a lot of time and dedication to complete for ambitious members.
“It says a lot about someone who is able to finish an Eagle Scout project and make it work,” he said.
Wale’s father Andrew, who is also an assistant Scout master in his troop discussed how his son’s Lego hobby turned into a big project. He described it as a work of art that showcases his son’s skills in engineering, model building and animation.
“I commend him for making it his own and it’s quite the accomplishment,” he said. “I encourage other scouts as they pursue their own projects that it helps to include their passions and go for it.”
When asked what he’s going to do with his free time now, Nathan had a simple reply: “Probably build Legos,” he said.
