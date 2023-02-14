Athens Senior Citizens Club holds February meeting

ATHENS — The Athens Senior Citizens Club met Feb. 8, 2023 at the Fortune Chinese Buffet for a Valentines Day get together. We had 19 members present and 3 guests Joyce & Arwood Parrish , Monroeton, Pa. and David Fontani, Athens, Pa. Ted opened the meal with prayer. We always Love the variety of food at the buffet and thank them for their service and letting us meet there. Ted and Burt presented Ginny Malone with a certificate of Excellence plague , box of valentine candy and bouquet of fresh flowers for a Job Well done as Secretary/Treasurer for the group for many years . This Also is to recognize her commitment to her family , friends and The Valley Chorus.
We sang Happy Birthday to our February seniors with birthdays: Ted Benjamin (7), Doris Smith (9), Burt Cole (17) and Leona Dunham (17), Sandra Keener (21) Tina Gabriel (21) and Ruth Cleveland (24) We wish Sandra and Gerald Keener a Happy Anniversary February 23.
