Athens student killed in Wednesday morning crash

An Athens Area School District student lost his life in a car crash in Ulster Wednesday morning.
Jordan Christian Garris, 17, of Sayre, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 220 in Ulster Township, according to Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman.
In a press release, Carman said Garris was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 9:28 a.m. The cause of death was reported to be multiple blunt force traumatic injuries and was ruled accidental.
Routine Toxicology studies are being performed due to requirements by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the crash is under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police, according to Carman.
