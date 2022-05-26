Athens student wins third place in TikTok Distracted Driving Contest

An Athens Area High School student won third place in a contest that aims to reduce distracted driving crashes.
Corben Conklin won third place and a $150 scholarship in the TikTok Distracted Driving Contest for a design he created that shows the dangers of distracted driving. The Highway Safety Network, Athens Area High School and State Farm announced his win on Sunday.
The contest is part of a youth-driven campaign to remind people that the leading cause of death for teenagers is motor vehicle crashes. HSN offered students the opportunity to submit safety message PSAs to be judged by traffic safety professionals. The students came from 27 counties that consisted of PennDOT Districts 2, 3, 5 and 12. HSN partnered with State Farm for the event.
“It is always very encouraging when local businesses, schools and especially students, get together to work for a great cause,” said State Farm agent Adam Bennett. “On behalf of State Farm, I would like to congratulate [Conklin] for creating an impactful short video that helps discourage distracting driving.”
In attendance at the event to honor Conklin was Bennett, Mike Diehl of HSN, SADD Club Advisor Krista Goodman, Athens Borough Police officer Carla Dieg and Athens Area High School Vice Principal Dave Gabriel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.