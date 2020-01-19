Athens students build communication with new Instagram

ATHENS — In an effort to communicate more effectively with the student body and greater Athens community, a team of Wildcat students have rolled out an Athens Area High School Instagram account.
In a press release published by the district, Athens announced that the high school’s marketing class has created and will maintain an Instagram account “to represent arts, academics and athletics” of the Athens Area High School.
The new social media account will feature content that showcases positive activities taking place in Athens schools and in the community including classroom achievements, student arts,
extracurricular activities, and athletics, according to the press release.
“Communication throughout any organization is always a challenge and the school district feels the new Instagram page will be a step to advance its communication while obtaining one of its strategic goals,” the press release stated.
Superintendent Craig Stage stated that the high school marketing class created the Instagram profile after they “analyzed how (the) district could reach a larger population with (their) communication efforts.”
Stage said he is “so proud” of the “student driven initiative” to begin the social media account and that it will be managed by the high school marketing class “under close supervision” of Brady Liechty and the Athens administration.
Athens’ Instagram profile can be found by searching @AthensAreaSD and is active as of Jan. 17.
