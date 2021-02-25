{div}Athens Area School District students earned second place for their video storytelling skills in all three categories in the annual Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission’s What’s So Cool About Manufacturing? video contest.
According to commission officials, the contest “excites students to explore cool manufacturing careers and produce profiles of companies throughout Pennsylvania.”
What’s So Cool About Manufacturing? started back in 2013 in Allentown and has reached 283 different school districts from 58 of the state’s 67 counties.
Laura McHugh with United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley explained that each year, student video teams from across the state are paired with Pennsylvania manufacturers for What’s So Cool About Manufacturing? and they’re tasked with recording themselves asking about the organization and career opportunities after just one visit to the manufacturer.
Students then spend weeks whittling down their footage to create a two-minute video for the contest.
“To be successful, students learn digital storytelling skills including producing, videography, editing, and marketing,” McHugh said.
In 2020, the completed outreach videos educated parents, teachers and students about job opportunities in manufacturing.
The virtual awards ceremony was posted to the contest’s website on Feb. 17. Athens students were runners up for Outstanding Overall Program, Viewers Choice, and Outstanding Technical Achievement.
As part of a post to the district’s website, Athens teacher Sarah Kemp thanked Lockheed Martin and the NTRPDC for providing the team of students with the opportunity. The team included Mitch Hamilton, Levi Stumph, Irish Leonardo, Pete Ziolkowski, Zach Swetland, Evan Cooper, Shane Brewer, Jake Eyer, and Cyril Gigee.{/div} {div} {/div}
