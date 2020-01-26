SAYRE — The Athens Wildcats know a thing or two. Because they do, their Silver team won the first day of the 40th Annual Scholarship Challenge, held Saturday afternoon in the Patterson Auditorium at Robert Packer Hospital/Guthrie Clinic.
Athens and the high schools winning the next three qualifiers, all in February, will meet for the finals March 14 to determine the 2020 champion. Five schools took part in Saturday’s scholastic competition. Earlier in the day, Tioga Central defeated Waverly, then Wellsboro, to make it to the final match. Athens first had a bye then beat Troy to reach that game. Athens won the last match 100-40.
Broadcast live over WATS-WAVR radio station, Scholarship Challenge tests students’ mastery of school subjects and general knowledge. Teams include four students plus alternates facing off in matches containing three, 10-question rounds. Correct answers give teams 10 points in the first two rounds and 20 in the last. Incorrect answers erase 10 points.
Team members race to ring buzzers and answer questions before time is up. If someone misses, the other team has a chance to answer. Because it is a large school, Athens actually has two teams this year, Silver and Black, with the latter competing Feb. 29. Master of Ceremonies Chuck Carver later explained this helps fill in empty spots when schools cannot attend. Notre Dame High School also will have two teams competing next month.
Questions Saturday covered numerous categories, such as geography, chemistry, entertainment, vocabulary, history, music, animals, books, science, sports and more. Some answers came quickly; others stumped everyone.
“I have no idea what I just read but that’s what’s on the paper!” Carver declared after a student correctly answered a complex calculus question. After two rounds In the final match, Athens was leading 90 to minus 20. Tioga Central fought for its life, giving several correct responses, but could not make up needed ground.
The last question asked the title of Rodin’s sculpture of a man sitting pondering the universe. The answer was “The Thinker.” Ironically, that statue’s image is the logo of Scholarship Challenge.
“Oh, it was wonderful!” Athens adviser Lori Pruyne exclaimed afterward during awards presentations. “They’re such intelligent, great, great kids!”
Carver jokingly asked if she will have to keep her two teams separate if Black wins its qualifier. “They’re great kids,” she answered. “But we may have to clone me!”
By making the March finals, Athens Silver is guaranteed at least $500. Tioga Central received $350.
“We knew it was going to be a challenge,” Tioga Central adviser Carl Coddington commented.
Members of Athens Silver were: Ankitha Pamula, Lauren Walter, Justin Lynch, Ian Lynch and Luke Jones. Members of Tioga Central were: Lucas Plaisted, Sean Walker, Alex Slater and Shannon Savacool.
Judges were Michelle Carver; Dr. Sherry Griggs of Mansfield University; and Bob Crocker, retired CEO of Valley Energy. Retired Northeast teacher Sally Foote was production assistant.
Upcoming qualifiers are Feb 8, 22 and 29.
This year’s Challenge has around 20 sponsors, with First Citizens Community Bank the main sponsor and Simmons Rockwell the presenting sponsor. Overall winner in March will receive $3,000 and the Kwasnoski Cup.
According to Saturday’s printed program, “To date, over 6,000 students have answered more than 30,000 questions on a program that has repeatedly been recognized for excellence by state and national broadcast associations and The White House.” It has won “more than two dozen state and national awards for radio programming excellence.”
Carver has been with Scholarship Challenge all 40 years. “It’s really hard to believe,” he said later of the anniversary. “I still remember the first question.” He gets involved with planning the contests and time flies, he noted. “I’m a little emotional about it.”
The community needs, wants and supports the competition, he stated. Scholarship Challenge is still important because it showcases academics, he believes.
He loves sports but said he’s heard administrators say: “We don’t build schools for sports” or some other pursuits. ... “We build schools for academics.”
“That, to me, is why it’s still viable,” he stated.
