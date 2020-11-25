Athens teen killed in Tioga County crash

A 17-year-old male from Athens was killed in a single vehicle car crash on Nov. 22.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 5:34 p.m. on Nov. 22 on State Route 49 in Osceola Township, Tioga County, Pennsylvania.
Police records state that the 17-year-old was driving a 2015 Infiniti G35 when he attempted to pass another vehicle and lost control of the car, which went into an “uncontrolled skid” off the south side of the road and into a railroad tie.
The car also struck a tree at its rear driver’s side as the vehicle spun before landing 10 feet from the second point of impact, according to police.
Police noted that it is unknown how fast the vehicle was traveling in the 55 mile per hour zone at the time of the crash.
The juvenile driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to police.
Kyliegh Burton, an 18-year-old from Knoxville, Pennsylvania who was a passenger in the vehicle, was transported to Robert Packer Hospital with suspected serious injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.