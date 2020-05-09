ATHENS — In organizing graduation amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Athens Area High School administrators and senior class officers wanted to preserve as much normalcy as possible.
On Friday, high school Principal Corey Mosher announced that, like in past years, graduation will take place in Alumni Stadium, “where it should be.” However, several precautions will be taken, such as spacing out graduates in groups of 25 to preserve social distancing and the use of masks.
“We want you guys to have those memories as you return every year for homecoming and other events, to know that you graduated on the field with your parents watching — in their vehicles, of course,” he later added. “ … We’ll do everything we’re supposed to do, but we’re really happy that we’re able to do that and create some lifelong memories for you guys because you’ve worked 13 years to get here and you certainly deserve it.”
Before making the announcement, Mosher said they went over multiple options before coming to this decision.
Class President Jesse Sumner said the process involved many hours of Zoom meetings.
“I think we have the best situation possible, and we will work to make it safe for everybody and fun for all,” Sumner said.
He added, “It will be memorable. It will be different than anyone else’s graduation, and we can always say that the rest of our lives.”
Additional information is being mailed to seniors and their families.
Graduation is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 6, with a rain date of June 7. This will be the school’s 139th commencement.
Mosher’s announcement came following a presentation from the Athens Township Supervisors declaring June 5, 2020 as Athens Area High School Class of 2020 Graduates Day. The presentation took place along the Pennsylvania Avenue side of Alumni Stadium, where the pictures and names of these class members have been displayed for all to see.
During the presentation, Supervisor Tressa Heffron, who was joined by Supervisor Kirstie Lake, highlighted how these seniors’ remaining school year had been disrupted by the statewide school closures and social distancing guidelines enacted as precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Whereas the Athens Township Supervisors acknowledge that these seniors have worked so diligently to get to this day, only to be denied the opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments with the expected pomp and circumstance,” Heffron read from the proclamation. “ ... Whereas the Athens Township Supervisors wish to recognize these fine young men and women and wish them the very best as they embark on their new journey. You are our future and we are enormously proud of each and every one of you. Congratulations.”
Sumner said the recognition from the supervisors was something special.
“We’re all very thankful for it,” he said.
Each graduate will receive a copy of the declaration when they receive their diplomas.
