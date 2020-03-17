ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Athens Township is closing their office until March 30 due to the coronavirus protocol effective immediately, the township announced in a press release on Monday.
The township’s police force will remain open at all times with limited access and the highway department will also continue their daily shifts according to the release.
The Township Secretary, Robin Smith, will be able to receive phone calls at (570) 423-0879 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays, and email (periodically) at rsmith@athenstownship.org.
The Township Zoning Officer, Edmund Reid, will be able to receive phone calls at (570) 423-1135 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays, and email (periodically) at ereid@athenstownship.org.
The Township Roadmaster, Susan Seck, will be able to receive phone calls at (607) 368-2414, or email at sseck@athenstownship.org if you have any road issues.
The board of supervisors have not made a decision on whether they will hold their regularly scheduled public meeting on March 25.
