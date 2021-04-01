Athens Township Auditor recognized for retirement

ATHENS TOWNSHIP – Athens Township Auditors William Morris and Shelly Raegan recognized Jane T. Watson for her Dec. 31, 2020 retirement at the latest board of supervisors meeting on Wednesday night.
According to Morris, Watson had completed 30 years of service at the time of her retirement.
He presented her with two awards and assured her that the hard work and dedication that she brought to serve the township will be dearly missed.
The first award was on behalf of the auditing team and the supervisors, and the second was appreciation from Senator Gene Yaw.
“It is with great sadness and much appreciation that we watch you go. You leave behind very strong, big shoes to fill. Thank you for your excellent services towards our community and good luck to anything you do,” he said.
Morris read from Yaw’s gift, saying that the Commonwealth has recognized Watson for years of loyal service, extraordinary commitment, and wished her best wishes in all that is to come.
Watson was also commemorated by the House of Representatives in an award delivered by State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) who personally thanked her for her committed work in countless elections over the years.
“It is a distinct honor and pleasure to be here to say thank you for the amount of time that you have given to this municipality,” Pickett said. “One of the things I’ve always known about you, Jane, is that you are incredible. You have great accountability, people have a lot of faith in you, they just see you as that kind of person.”
