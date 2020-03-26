ATHENS TOWNSHIP — The Athens Township Supervisors declared a state of emergency due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in an outdoor meeting on Wednesday evening.
Supervisor George Ballenstedt said that the declaration would change little with how the township conducts their business but would make the municipality able to make purchases or changes related to the emergency without the long process of approving purchases or changes at monthly meetings. The declaration also opens avenues of potential emergency funding from the state or federal level to municipalities that have declared emergencies.
Also in the meeting, the supervisors adopted Bradford County’s hazard mitigation plan and emergency operations plan. The supervisors also confirmed the closure of the township office that was made on March 17. Almost all employees of the township have been sent home with the choice of using their paid leave or filing for unemployment during the crisis.
