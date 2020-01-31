ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A decade long project is getting closer to reaching its end goal in Athens Township.
Athens Township Secretary Robin Smith announced in the township’s most recent meeting that the Thomas Avenue Bridge project had received environmental clearance and was permitted to move forward with final designs on Wednesday evening.
The project to replace the historic one-lane bridge on Thomas Avenue has been in the works for almost a decade. The township had originally worked to replace the bridge that is still functional and regularly inspected but hit delays in finding a party that could take the bridge instead of destroying it.
Luckily, through PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission the township was able to find a taker for the bridge in Wellsboro and the project was able to move forward.
In finding a party to take the bridge the township is able to take advantage of federal and state money that will pay for 95% of the replacement and transportation of the old bridge. If the township were to simply destroy and replace the bridge they would not receive the aid.
The next step in the process will be for a final design to be accepted by state authorities and then construction. Smith said on Thursday that she hopes construction will begin in 2021. The current designs of the new bridge will be two lanes with room for a walking and bike path with eight foot shoulders.
Also in the meeting the township supervisors carried a motion to approve the purchase of a new police vehicle. The 2020 Ford Explorer will cost $50,107 with retrofitting included. The price was negotiated through a state-wide contract.
The new vehicle will replace a 2011 Chevy Tahoe and is expected to arrive in late April.
