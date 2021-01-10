ATHENS TOWNSHIP – Officials in Athens Township are asking the public to clear snow and anything else that may be covering the fire hydrants on or near their property.
Cleaning off the fire hydrants will help the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company do its job in an emergency, according to a press release. This will, in turn, benefit residents and ensure their safety. Visible fire hydrants improve the “fire company response in your immediate vicinity.”
Township officials also asked neighbors of these residents to help out.
“If you have a neighbor who may not be able to clear their hydrant, you might be able to help them out — or know someone who can,” the press release said, “We are fortunate in Athens Township to have residents who do look out for others in times of need, and do what they can to help make our Township the best it can be. Thank you for helping to make our Township a safer place for all of us!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.