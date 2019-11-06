ATHENS — Athens Township Parks Commission Chairman Richard Bean addressed an issue with Spectrum paying franchise fees at the latest Athens Township meeting last week. According to Bean, Spectrum stopped paying franchise fees to the township this year and owe approximately $40,000, which is used for the upkeep, maintenance and development of parks in Athens Township such as Round Top Park.
“We haven’t received any money yet,” stated Bean at the meeting. “That is more than half of our budget and we are going to be really short — when we get the ATV trail done we are going to have to pay the contractors the whole amount.”
Bean stated at the meeting that the process of getting the franchise fees from Spectrum is taking too long as there are bills that need to get paid for park development and the remaining amount of funding present is too low. “Now, I have to pay a franchise fee just like everyone else in the township,” said Bean. “It is on their bill, $6.31 is what I pay every month and we are getting it. I think this is something the attorney general should be looking at. We got to light a fire some time. This has been going on since March of last year. We have had a problem and we haven’t solved it yet. It is taking too long to get things done.
“They are cheating us — robbing us,” Bean stated later in the meeting. “They charge us for it and they are not giving it back.”
Bean asked the Athens Township Supervisors to begin the process of pursuing these missing franchise fees, though no official decision was made at the time of the public meeting. “We can’t keep waiting for meetings. We need to get this done,” said Bean. “Somebody has to light a bonfire and get this done. We can’t make a loan payment. We have to make $25,000 (payment) this year and we can’t make it. We have no money. It is all tied up. We have lost $40,000 this year so far to Spectrum.”
