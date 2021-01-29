Athens Township Parks & Rec Commission asks for donations for new deck

ATHENS TOWNSHIP – Athens Township Parks and Recreation Commission is currently asking for donations towards building a 20 feet by 16 feet observation deck on the lower overlook at Round Top Park.
The project is set to be out for bid next month and the commission hopes to see it completed by the time the park opens back up again in May.
Chairman Richard Bean said that the deck will be great for sightseeing and hosting weddings, some of the popular reasons people make their way up to the park from far and wide.
The overlook is typically used to host five or six weddings a year, according to a letter the commission sent out.
“On a weekend during the summer months we get about 1,200 visitors to the park with all the pavilions rented. In 2019, the park hosted four weddings, 32 reunions, 11 graduation parties and five memorial services. In 2020 our numbers were down due to the COVID-19 virus. The park hosted five weddings, 13 reunions, 15 graduation parties and one memorial,” the letter reads.
It goes on to say that many visitors to the park during the warm months are out-of-state tourists since it’s the largest park in the rural area at 600 acres and offers views of the Susquehanna and Chemung River Valleys and nearby upstate New York.
Bean said that the new deck will fit more people for weddings and celebrations and give visitors a better view of the valley and the two rivers.
He reported during the latest Athens Township meeting that the Parks commission has received a $5,000 grant from Bradford County Tourism towards the construction and AJH-Design has estimated that it will cost another $17,000 including the cost of the architect.
“We’ve got to raise the rest,” Bean said.
The Parks commission is looking to local businesses to help with the remaining $17,000 for the project.
Donations can be mailed to the committee at 45 Herrick Avenue in Sayre borough. Contact Bean with any questions or to visit the site at (570) 888-0310.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.