Athens Township passes 2020 budget with no mill increase

ATHENS — The Athens Township Supervisors passed their 2020 budget showing revenues of $5,355,901 and expenditures of $4,695,848 with no tax increase in their December meeting on Wednesday.
The millage for the township will remain the same at 12, with a mill being one-thousandth of a dollar. The 2020 budget shows a surplus of $660,053.
A resolution was also approved by the supervisors setting the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company contribution for 2020 at $100,000.
Also at the meeting, Michael Murphy was re-appointed to the Valley Joint Sewer Authority for a term to expire on Dec. 31, 2024. Steve Sumner was also re-appointed at the meeting to the ATA for a term to expire on Dec. 31, 2024.
