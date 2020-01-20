ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Athens Township Police are asking locals for their help identifying three people suspected of retail theft at Walmart.
Police said on Sunday that the female suspect is wanted in connection with multiple thefts of the store on Jan. 4, Aug. 23, Nov. 18 and Dec. 26 of 2019 and that two male suspects were involved in the theft on Dec. 26.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer VanFleet at Athens Township Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.