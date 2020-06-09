ATHENS TOWNSHIP — The Athens Township Police Benevolent Association will not be holding its fund drive this year due to the impact COVID-19 has had on individuals and businesses.
In a letter to the community and supporters, President Tom VanFleet said while they would be without their largest fundraising effort, the association will continue supporting the community using the remaining funds in its general account.
“At this time, we are currently planning on continuing with this year’s Thanksgiving dinner program for Valley area senior shut-ins and the Sirens for Santa Christmas program,” VanFleet explained. “We have already started making plans to adjust both programs in order to make them as safe as possible for recipients as well as volunteers.”
Those who still wish to support the PBA can send donations to 45 Herrick Ave., Sayre, PA 18840, c/o Athens Township PBA. Those with questions can contact VanFleet at twanfleet@athenstownship.org.
“The PBA is committed to supporting and assisting the community now more than ever and assures the citizens and residents of Athens Township that even in this very difficult and uncertain time that we will maintain our level of caring and compassion for those in need,” he said.
