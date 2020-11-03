Amid the ongoing pandemic, Athens Township and Waverly Police Benevolent Association has cancelled this year’s Thanksgiving Day meal program for elderly shut-ins. Over the years, the two police stations have provided hundreds of meals to elderly citizens in need. Unfortunately, the delivery-only program is not conducive to social distancing guidelines.
Waverly and Athens Township PBA presidents Sergeant Dave Dekay and Officer Thomas VanFleet said that residents of senior apartment complexes “live in close proximity to each other” and that the rate of infection would be harmful and not worth the exposure that comes with delivering meals.“We do not wish to take the chance of exposing the most vulnerable members of our community to the possibility of the virus,” they said.
They noted that everyone involved has thought it over heavily and decided that the program would cause too high of a risk for residents this year given the current increase in COVID-19 cases.“As COVID-19 cases increase in our community, and the surrounding areas, we have to take into consideration not only the health and safety of our volunteers, but the members of the senior community that the program is meant to benefit,” Dekay and VanFleet said.
