Athens Township Police Department is seeking information on the suspect of a retail theft that occurred at Walmart in Athens on Aug. 6. Officers state the adult female pictured allegedly stole several items before fleeing the store. Police urge anyone that has information regarding the identity of the adult female pictured to contact Officer Serfas at (570) 888-2200 or jserfas@athenstownship.org.
Athens Township Police investigating Walmart theft
Brianne Ostrander
Reporter
I am a reporter with The Daily and Sunday Review in Bradford County, Pennsylvania. See a story? Let me know!
