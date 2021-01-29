Officers Dan Thomas and Chris Warren of the Athens Township Police Department were promoted to sergeant and full-time officer on Wednesday night by Chief Roger Clink. He said that it was an honor to request that the board of supervisors follow his recommendation to promote Officer Thomas to the rank of sergeant. Clink said that Warren has served the community as a working officer since 2018 and that he was proud to promote him. The promotions were passed through Athens Township Supervisors Chairwoman Tressa Heffron.
Athens Township police officers promoted
