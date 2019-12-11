The Athens Township Police Benevolent Association is getting ready to provide its biggest toy giveaway to date to those within the Athens Area School District’s borders.
Since 2015, the PBA has helped 96 children by providing a variety of clothing items and toys, according to a media release. This year, officials have a goal of helping at least 45 children through Sirens for Santa.
According to the PBA, the group utilizes social service-based agencies, connections within the Athens Area School District, and first responders to identify those who could be in need. Those who are interested in utilizing the program are then asked to provide clothing and shoe sizes, along with other specific needs of the children, before heading out to local businesses to purchase the items.
The PBA has provided $3,384 from its own general fund since 2015 to bridge the gap between donations received and the need in the community.
“This year, the association hopes to again raise funds in order to further continue its efforts,” the PBA said in the release. “In this, we are again relying on the generosity of the community who reside within the Athens School District.”
New, unwrapped toy donations can be dropped off in the main lobby of the Athens Township Municipal Building along Herrick Avenue, while monetary donations can be made out to the Athens Township PBA, in care of Sirens for Santa, 45 Herrick Ave., Sayre, PA 18840. All donations are dedicated to the program locally.
“Please join us in making this Christmas season a happier one for those children that may otherwise have to go without,” the PBA said. “The children of this valley are its future. Please help us make this a little brighter and easier for them to see.”
Any questions from the Athens communities can be directed to Athens Township police officer Thomas VanFleet at (570) 888-2325 or tvanfleet@athenstownship.org.
Sirens for Santa has been carried out in partnership with the Sayre Borough Police Benevolent Association, which covers Sayre and South Waverly boroughs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.