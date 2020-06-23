ATHENS TOWNSHIP — The Athens Township Supervisors are reminding their residents of a new ordinance in the municipality pertaining to fireworks and noise as they near the July 4th Independence Day celebrations.
“The use of public or private fireworks requires a permit from the Athens Township Chief of Police, and is only allowed between the dates of June 30th and July 8th each year,” the township said in a release to all residents. “Permits are available at the Athens Township Municipal Building, 45 Herrick Ave., Sayre, PA 18840, and can also be found on our website at www.athenstownship.org under “Forms and Applications.” Please allow five days for processing. Time limitations are specified on the applications.”
The new ordinance can be found on the township’s website as well under “Ordinances,” “Code of Township of Athens,” “Part II- General Legislation,” “Chapter 108 — Noise” and “Fireworks.”
“We ask that you follow the safety regulations and guidelines set forth in local, state and federal legislation. Please keep in mind that some of our soldiers who have served our country with honor deal with PTSD and these displays can cause them great anxiety. Be mindful and respectful of that as you celebrate. Pets will appreciate that as well,” the release went on to say. “We wish you all a safe and happy Independence Day.”
