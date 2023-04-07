Local offices across the county are up for election this year. From township auditors to county commissioners, hundreds of individual offices will be open.
May 16 is the first day Republican and Democratic voters will get a chance to decide who should fill those positions. The positions specific to Athens, Smithfield, Springfield, and Ulster Townships are listed below.
Athens Township — Supervisor Six-Year Term, Vote for no more than TWO
Athens Township — Supervisor Two-Year Term
Athens Township — Auditor Six-Year Term
Athens Township — Auditor Four-Year Term
Athens Township — Auditor Two-Year Term
Athens Township — Tax Collector Two-Year Term
Smithfield Township — Supervisor Six-Year Term
Smithfield Township — Auditor Six-Year Term
Springfield Township — Supervisor Six-Year Term
Springfield Township — Auditor Six-Year Term
Springfield Township — Auditor Four-Year Term
Ulster Township — Supervisor Six-Year Term
Ulster Township — Auditor Four-Year Term
Voters who wish to participate in the May primary must register to vote by May 1. The candidates that advance through the primary portion of the election will then face the general election on Nov. 7. The last day to register for that election is Oct. 23.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.