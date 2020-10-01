Athens Township sets tick-or-treating for Halloween evening

ATHENS TOWNSHIP – Trick-or-treaters in Athens Township will be able to get their treats right on Halloween evening following action by township supervisors Wednesday.
Supervisor Christine Vough, who was referred to as the “resident Halloween enthusiast,” made the initial recommendation, saying that residents are well aware of all of the COVID-19 safety guidelines and if the township canceled trick-or-treating, people would find ways to do it anyway.
One young girl in attendance, who plans to dress up as COVID-19, told supervisors that she preferred trick-or-treating on Halloween, and even planned to use a fishing net in order to preserve social distancing while getting her candy.
“We request that homeowners practice good hygiene, wear a mask, and use sanitizer before they start handing out candy,” said Supervisor George Ballenstedt.
Tick-or-treating is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. in order to provide added visibility for trick-or-treaters and to allow families time to get down to the Towanda Halloween Parade if they wish.
Neighboring Sayre and Athens boroughs have tentatively scheduled their trick-or-treating for 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29.
