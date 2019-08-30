ATHENS — The Athens Township supervisors approved a resignation letter from fellow township supervisor George Ballenstedt in their monthly meeting on Wednesday.
Ballenstedt, who has been on the board for around 10 months, stated that the Athens Township Board had several members resign late last year. The township board needed to fill seats quickly and temporarily, which is how he came to be on the board.
“They just needed somebody to join the board temporarily so that they could conduct business and pay bills,” stated Ballenstedt. “They asked me if I would just come on temporarily to be an intelligent, warm body to fill the spot while they hunted for regular full time replacements for board members — which they have done.”
The resignation process was a smooth and healthy one, according to Ballenstedt.
“It was all equitable and friendly. There wasn’t any animosity or anything. I am already a township supervisor and have other things going on fire company wise and grandkids — I have got a pretty full schedule, so I told them I would only do it temporarily until they replace me.”
The township supervisors decided to appoint Doug Williams to fill the seat until the end of Ballenstedt’s term which ends on Dec. 31.
“We posted requests looking for people interested and making a difference in joining it,” he explained. “They found somebody who has a lot of experience in wastewater and stormwater. My background is more in financial planning, so it was a good fit with the person (Williams) who finally came on board to give them the five person board they needed.”
