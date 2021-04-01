Athens Township Supervisors decide on contractor to fix residential street flooding

ATHENS TOWNSHIP – The Athens Township supervisors have decided on a contractor to fix the ongoing flooding and stagnant water issues on residential streets.
Back in January, Supervisor Susan Seck had met with contracting firms that gave her pricing estimates ranging from $24,000 to $100,000.
“I have contacted services to get this water situation; it’s going to protect our roads as well as alleviate all the water that comes down the road,” she said.
She suggested to the board at the latest meeting on Wednesday night that they take the cheapest estimate she has received in her search so far: $17,995 for SNA Construction.
The other two cheaper options Seck found were estimates of $23,850 and $61,850. The board made the motion to go with SNA Construction with Solicitor John Thompson attending via conference call.
The plan is for SNA Construction to install four drywall tanks, capable of holding 2,000 gallons, to absorb the water that comes down and back up Cole Street and has been a nuisance to residents since 2019.
Supervisors will wait to see how that works, and add a couple more at the corner of Cole Street and Sharon Avenue if needed.
A pipe will also be installed on the side of resident Patricia Ingrid’s home so that the outside of it will no longer be flooded after heavy rain.
